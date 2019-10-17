news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has released a list of potential award winners as it prepares to hold the third edition of the Ghana Business Quality and Pride Awards 2019.



The awards, which would be held on the theme: “Promoting International Quality Business through Strategic Partnership for Economic Growth”, seeks to promote global premium quality products and business services.

A statement signed by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder of the EFG and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the award gala is scheduled for November 9, this year at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

It said the assessment criteria for the selection of the nominees were based on the basis of five parameters including the Most Popular Premium Quality Brands, Best-selling Quality Brands in Ghana, Product/ Service Innovation, Product/service Competitiveness and Product Standard Certification (ISO 9001:2015 certification.)

The statement said the award was being organised by the Foundation under the auspices of the Ministry of Business Development with endorsement from Ghana Standard Authority.

It said the award also sought to promote local and international countries brands in Ghana that have met the standards of premium quality, deserving of praise and commendation from consumers and the public.

The statement said the third edition of the Ghana Business Quality and Pride Awards was a combination of Ghana Business Quality Awards and International Business Pride Awards, which seeks to promote, market and advertise premium quality and most valuable global brands in Ghana.

The official Premium Quality nominees shortlisted are: Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Ghana Oil Company Limited, Agricultural Development Bank, Vodafone Ghana, B5 Plus Company Limited, Barclays Bank of Ghana Limited.

Some are Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (Nissan Motors), Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited, Blow Chem Industries Limited, Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, Bond Savings and Loans Public Limited Company, and Electroland Ghana Limited (Samsung Electronics)

Other nominees are: Global Specialty Oil and Fats Limited, Graphic Communications Group Limited, Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm, Imexco Ghana Limited (Hennessy Cognac), iStore Ghana (Apple Technology), and Jack Daniel’s Ghana (Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey).

The rest are: Joshob Construction Company Limited, Manet Group, Multi TV, Premier Health Insurance Company Limited, Star Life Assurance Company Limited, Melcom Limited (Akai Electricals), AKSA Generators Ghana Limited and Superlock Technologies Limited.

Some of the awards to be given out include: Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2018, Oil and Gas Business Icon Award 2018, Healthcare Business Icon Award 2018, Premium Quality Foreign Bank Business Pride Award 2018, and Premium Quality Security Technology Business Pride Award 2018, among others.

GNA