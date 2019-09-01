news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 1, GNA - The Enterprise Group has launched a mobile app to enhance quick delivery of service and provide convenience to clients.

Dubbed ‘Enterprise Take Advantage’ the application allows customers to subscribe to insurance policies, receive claims, lodge complaints and check on their contributions.

Mr Keli Gadzekpo, the Chief Executive of Enterprise Group, said the app showed that the company is ready to leverage technology to make it easier for clients to do business from the comfort of their homes and offices.

It will reduce the drudgery of travelling long distances to offices to buy policies or make claims, he said.

“The first reason I like the app is the convenience. The app is a digital distribution platform so when it comes to insurance and pension you can do everything getting a quotation through purchasing, payment and making a claim from the comfort of your office or home. Reason number two is that it put you in control because the application is so easy it allows you to be self-reliant. You need not call our staff to ask question about the status of your own policy”.

“The third reason is that app it gives you more than what Enterprise just offer. You can use it to do other things that has nothing to do with Enterprise but have everything with your quality of life”, he said.

Launching it, Mr Justice Ofori, the Commissioner of Insurance, encouraged insurance companies to use technology to meet the demands of customers and commended Enterprise Group for the initiative.

He said customers are key in the insurance business and the growing use of internet and mobile phones must be exploited to extend the reach of insurance products to all part of the country.

Currently, available for download on google play for android devices and Apple Store for iOS devices, the app also has services such as traffic monitoring, weather updates, and automobile services, among others.

