Accra, Aug.14, GNA - Mr Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, will on Thursday, August 15, announce the roadmap towards the payment of pensions into the Temporary Pension Fund Account (TPFA).

The announcement is expected to be made when he takes his turn at the Meet-the-Press Series in Accra.

One of the major campaign promises of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2016 election was to transfer the tier two contributions of pensions into the various public and private sector pension schemes.

However, critics have been sceptical about the President’s ability to deliver on the promise after two-and-half years in office.

The Sector Minister, whose Ministry is spearheading the agenda, would use the media encounter to provide further details on the status of the fund and other pension related matters.

He will also give an update on the declining unemployment situation across all sectors of the economy.

The media encounter will be telecasted live on the state broadcaster, GTV and on all the Ministry of Information’s social media platforms.

GNA