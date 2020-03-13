news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, March 13, GNA - Mr Alex Frimpomg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) has urged employers to be concerned with the health of their employees by putting in place pragmatic measures to prevent possible infection and spread of the Coronavirus.

He prevailed upon employees to take basic hygiene practices at home seriously to avoid creating any conditions for the flu-like virus to spread.

Speaking at the Maiden Meeting of the Association in Takoradi, he advised the members to seek career and personal development to meet the changing demands of the time and to position themselves well in both local and global economy.

He pointed out that the mandate of the association was to bring to the notice of members important labour laws, regulations and administrative instructions affecting employers and their workers.

Touting on the achievements of the Association, he said "it had effectively synthesised, harmonised and accurately represented the views of an otherwise scattered business community which sometimes held conflicting, if not competing positions on economic policies and issues affecting management-labour relations".

"The GEA has over the years succeeded in establishing a reputation as a very well-informed organisation with regard to the needs of employers", he emphasized.

For his part, Mr Stanley Ogoe, Takoradi Zonal Head of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) mentioned four benefits of the Trust as Superannuation Pension, Invalidity Pension, Survivors Lump Sum and Emigration Benefit.

He disclosed that the qualifying period of 240 months was reduced to 180 months, while Guaranteed Survivors benefits payment period now increased from 12 to 15 years, with increase in guaranteed pension payment period from 12 to 15 years, thus 72 to 75 years.

He added that hazardous employment benefit for underground miners and employees exposed to hazardous environment were to retire at age 55 with full retirement benefit and must be between 50 and 60 years to benefit.

The meeting was also used to nominate and elect a chairperson for the Western and Central Regions of which Mr. Ekow Nkrumah Bentum, Chief Executive Officer of the Kings Group of Companies was elected as the new Chairman for the Association.

