By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 18, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Tuesday launched the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Mobile App, dubbed: “ECG Power” to enable customers to buy electricity and pay bills via the mobile money platforms at their optimal convenience.

The Mobile Application was designed by ECG’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) staff, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store with an android or any smart phone.

Currently, 2.8 million out of the 3.8 million customers could access the application, representing 73 per cent of the Company’s customer base and expected to increase to 92 per cent by the end of this year.

For non-smart phone users, they can also access the service on their mobile phones by dialling *226# for improved customer satisfaction, complement other payment options and enhance ECG’s technical and commercial operations.

The App would help the utility service provider collect electricity bills with much convenience.

Vice President Bawumia said the designing of the app was in tandem with the President’s vision of leveraging on technology to improve public service delivery and transform the economy.





He lauded the Board and Management for the initiative and pledged government’s support towards improving customer service satisfaction to accelerate socio-economic development.

Vice President Bawumia said the energy sector formed a critical component of the economy and believed that solving the ECG’s revenue collection issue would invariably help in resolving the energy challenges of the country.

“We’re here to celebrate innovation and ingenuity. I’m here to launch the ECG Mobile App, which will bring customer satisfaction and convenience to millions of customers of the ECG,” he said.

“This is very historic in the sense that ECG is employing technology to tackle two major challenges - first, to improve power distribution to its customers, and secondly, to address the most serious challenge of mobilising funds from power use effectively and efficiently.”

“With this app, even at 3 am in the morning you just pick up your mobile phone and dial it to credit your electricity metre account and have power immediately.”

Dr Bawumia told the gathering that he had been informed that ECG would deploy additional 7,000 smart metres this year to improve customer coverage from 73 per cent to about 92 to 93 per cent and lauded Management for its innovation and ingenuity.

“I always say that the energy sector is the Achilles Hills of the economy and if you did not handle this sector well, it can create a big problem for your economy.”

He urged the Company to continue applying artificial intelligence and remote sensors in its revenue collection drive and revealed that the utility service provider would, this year, implement a system to prevent power theft.

Dr Bawumia urged the Public Relations Unit to intensify public education on the new app, saying; “We look forward for more innovation and productivity enhancing measures to improve efficiency and help reduce the cost of electricity to Ghanaians”.

Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, the Managing Director of ECG, in a brief remark, said anyone who provided useful information leading to the arrest of a power thief will receive six per cent of the bill generated from the culprit.





He said the mobile app would improve payment of bills, fault detection, reduce the cost of power and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction.

Mr William Owireku Adu, a Deputy Minister of Energy, urged ECG’s Management to improve its monitoring system to curb revenue leakages and power theft.





There was a video demonstration on how to download the app on Google Play Store for use at the customer’s convenience.

