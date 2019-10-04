news, story, article

By Fawzia Seidu, GNA



Sunyani Oct. 04, GNA – Dust pollution is collapsing the businesses of traders along the Sunyani-Techiman highway at New Dormaa, a community in the Sunyani Municipality.

Buyers are not patronising their goods because of dust being blown continuously by moving vehicles on the abandoned untarred dusty road linking the traffic light near the Sunyani Regional Hospital and Kuotokrom, another community in the Municipality.

The resurfacing of that road commenced before the 2022 Elections, but was abandoned in 2013 and has remained so since then.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA)on Thursday in Sunyani, Mr Kwadwo Amponsah, a local Unit Committee member and a trader expressed worry that business had slowed down because their goods were always dusty and not attractive to buyers.

He said consumers preferred buying fresh items and since theirs were normally dirty, they would rather spend extra money to board taxi to the Sunyani central business district “to purchase same goods at same prices”.

Mr Amponsah said all appeals through the two Assembly members to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly for the completion of the road had not received positive response.

Even series of demonstrations, the latest one which landed most of the youth at Police cells some months ago to draw the attention of the authorities to the suffering of the residents fell on death ears, he added.

“Actually we are suffering because the dust is killing us, aside the economic loss, we are inhaling dust since being a major road between two regional capitals, vehicular population plying it is very high and that is consequently causing permanent dust pollution of the atmosphere.

“Only God knows the kind of deadly diseases, particularly tuberculosis that many of us can suffer from that in the immediate future if the situation remained like that”, Mr Amponsah lamented.

He therefore appealed to the Assembly to bring their plight to the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to save them from economic loss and also from contracting respiratory diseases.

Madam Salamatu Ibrahim, another trader said despite their regrettable situation tax officers collect taxes on daily.

