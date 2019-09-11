news, story, article

Nkawkw (E/R), Sept. 11, GNA - Drivers plying the 36 kilometer Nkawkaw-Abirim road yesterday morning withdrew their services due to the deployable conditions of the road.



A large number of commuters including traders, teachers and nurses, who have been traveling daily to New Abirim and other communities in Birim North, Kwaebibirim, Akyemansah and Birim Centre districts, have been left stranded.

The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly and Birim North District Assembly had to contract the Metro Mass Transit Company for a bus to transport the stranded passengers from Nkawkaw to New Abirim and back.

The striking drivers complained that the bad nature of the road has been causing frequent breakdown of their vehicles.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the drivers said, the nature of the road in the area does not affect their vehicles alone but also affect their health and this had forced some vehicle owners to withdraw their vehicles from the road.

The drivers said the contractor working on the road was stopped by the government and the contract had not been re-awarded, hence the deteriorated state.

The drivers warned that they would increase the transport fares from GH¢7 to GH¢10.00 for them to get enough funds to repair their vehicles.

Nana Attah, the Chairman of the Nkawkaw to New Abirim branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), appealed to government to assist and aid the reconstruction of the road to save lives and property.

GNA