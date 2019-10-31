news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Oct. 31, GNA - Mr John Hagan Amoah, a Kasoa based driver on Wednesday, won the ‘MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) at 10’ promotion ultimate award in Central Region.

For his prize, the young man in his early thirties was given a brand new Hyundai i10 vehicle to boost his businesses and his unflinching loyalty to Ghana's biggest telecommunication network.

Additionally, 51 other lucky customers were awarded with e-cash prizes, handsets and varying sizes of Samsung television as gratitude from the telecom giant.

The promotion is based on transaction driven and points-based system designed to reward MTN MoMo customers who use their MoMo wallets to perform their financial transactions.

Customers earned points when they made payments to MTN MoMo merchants for their goods and services via MoMoPay for MoMo vendors, shops, businesses and the likes who accepted payment for goods and services on an MTN MoMo Merchant wallet.

Speaking at a short but colourful ceremony, Mr Hagan described all certified promos by MTN as real and urged all to take keen interest in it.

He expressed his gratitude to MTN and pledged his resolve to propagate the success story to all.

Mr Prince Nyarko, Senior Manager for South-West Region said MTN MoMo, a financial service, continued to impact the lives of Ghanaians positively and the prizes were a testament that “MoMo remained a formidable force in the Ghanaian financial industry.

The prizes, according to him, were a show of gratitude to their customers and entreated the public to continue to patronize the services and be part of the success story.

He reminded MTN users that there was no fee charged for winning a prize with the telecommunication company and urged them to be wary of fraudsters.

GNA