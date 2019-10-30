news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Wamfie (B/R), Oct. 30, GNA – The Dormaa East District is to get two more factories under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) Policy of the government.

The factories, a mango processing and egg crate production companies, would be sited at Wamfie and Dormaa Akwamu, bringing to three, the number of such government-inspired initiatives in the District.

Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the District Chief Executive (DCE) said this at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Assembly at Wamfie in the Bono Region.

It was attended by government employees, traditional rulers and the general public and was aimed at highlighting on major socio-economic development activities, progress and challenges of the area since the assumption of office of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government.

Mr. Agyemang said two investors were working to secure the necessary documentations and laying out requisite business and investment infrastructure to set up the mango processing and egg crate production factories.

“Work on the mango processing factory building is on-going. The investor has already connected electricity to the facility and acquired his own transformer on site”.

Regarding the egg crate manufacturing factory, the investor is waiting to get money from the bank to start since the bank has asked him to tender in vital documents on the property (land) on which the factory would be situated,” he added.

Mr. Agyemang said since 60-70 per cent of the population were predominantly farmers, the Assembly in its medium term plan had decided to give priority to and focus on modernizing agriculture.

Hence the Assembly’s decision to set up an agriculture village to train interested people on modern ways of farming to help them out of poverty, he said.

The DCE enumerated some of the development projects carried out as the renovated and fully furnished Kyenkyenase and Kwagyemere Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds, construction of market sheds and reshaping of 38 kilometres of roads in the District.

The rest are a Six-Unit Dormaa Akwamu Roman Catholic Basic School Block, building of a new slaughter house at Wamfie and renovation of a Junior High School block, also at Wamfie.

He said it was the vision of government to make potable water accessible to every Ghanaian and as a result, 12 boreholes had been constructed for residents of Asamoahkrom, Yawfokrom, Asuhyiaye, Ketefaa, Kofibour, Kwaakumikrom and Tetewaa in the District.

GNA