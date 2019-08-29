news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Aug. 29, GNA - Mr. David Afriyie-Gyebi, the Dormaa Central Municipal Cocoa Officer, of Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), on Wednesday indicated that there was no record of child-labour cases in the Dormaa Central and Dormaa East District.



The periodic unannounced visits to cocoa farming communities to investigate the prevalence of the incident had not recorded a trace of such cases, the Cocoa Officer said.

"We do also embark on radio sensitisation programmes to create public and community awareness on issues pertaining to that in clear demonstration of our efforts and resolve to deal decisively with the child labour menace in the two areas,” he added.

Mr. Afriyie-Gyebi said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about measures and strategies being adopted towards the fight against child labour at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

He stated that teenagers and those above could assist their parents by performing some domestic chores when they were on holidays, but not to be engaged in any form of labour which would put their lives at risk and also to the detriment of their education.

The Municipal Cocoa Officer continued they were enjoined by the Children's Act 1998, Act 560 to encourage Unit Committee members to form three member committees on child labour, to monitor and report child labour activities in local communities.

Mr. Afriyie-Gyebi said they intentionally involved and courted the attention of parents in the process, saying “those who prove adamant are reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action to be taken”.

GNA