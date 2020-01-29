news, story, article

Assin Manso (C/R), Jan. 29, GNA – Mr. Augustine Jirapa, the Managing Director of Assinman Rural Bank, has called for the public to disregard the rumour about panic withdrawals by customers, describing it, as totally untrue.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the bank was showing strong financial performance and had met the capital requirement set by the Bank of Ghana.

He therefore found it difficult to rationalize why anybody should engage in such mischief to cause needless anxiety.

He urged the customers to remain calm, adding that, their monies were in safe hands.

Mr. Jirapa announced that all was set for the bank’s new branch at Kortokraba in Cape Coast to commence business, something he said had brought excitement and relief to businesses in the area.

The Board and Management would continue to ensure best practices, to sustain it on the path of growth, to serve the banking needs of the people and to grow the local economy.

