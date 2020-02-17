news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Anaji (WR), Feb. 17, GNA - Mrs. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, has applauded the Sekondi Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI), for conducting a survey to gauge how businesses are performing in the region.

Research and survey reports, she noted, were critical to good corporate governance and policy-decision making.

The Deputy Minister, was performing the launch of the Fourth Quarter Business Report for the Region.

The report was generated by the STCCI and it looked at investment, reasons for investment, employment levels, factors limiting business activities and impact of depreciation on the local currency, the cedi.

It identified the lack of skilled labour as a major factor hampering the growth of local businesses.

Mrs. Kusi underlined the readiness of the Regional Coordinating Council to partner the Chamber to carry out more of such surveys to aid business development in the area.

Nii Kpani Addy of the STCCI, urged the government to continue to focus priority on creating a more business-friendly environment to assist businesses to expand.

That, he said, was the way to go to create wealth and jobs for the people.

He spoke of the determination of the Chamber to work with relevant institutions to lead business growth.

