Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – Stephen Censky, the US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture would lead a trade mission to West Africa from October 28 to 31, to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.



The mission would be based in Accra, which would also include buyer delegations from Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria and Senegal.

This was in a statement issue by the US Embassy in Accra on Monday.

It said: “At USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky.

“Through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa.

“Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent,” the statement said.

It said Deputy Secretary Censky would be joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and representatives from several companies and organizations.

GNA