By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Petroleum, has called on all industry players in the country’s energy sector to take keen interest and participate in this year’s Ghana Energy Awards (GEA).

He said the awards was necessary because the scheme acknowledged excellence and innovation within the sector and promotes healthier competition among its players.

The Deputy Minister made the call during his visit to the Ghana Energy Awards booth at the just-ended Ghana Renewable Energy Fair, organised by the Energy Commission in partnership with the Ministry of Energy at the Accra International Conference Centre.

He commended the organisers of the awards for staying true to its integrity and recognising the hard work and relentless efforts of the industry’s players which have contributed to the sustenance and growth of the economy.

Meanwhile, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Senior Minister, during his inspection of the GEA booth at the fair, commended the organisers for the initiative.

Mr Henry Teinor, the Director of the Awards, said the initiative is industry-based and a contribution to the country's energy sector.

Other eminent dignitaries who visited the GEA booth during the Fair included Mr William Amuna, former Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Ghana Grid Company Limited; Mr Thomas Manu, Former Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation; Mr Charles Darku, former Managing Director, Tullow Ghana; and Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive of Volta River Authority.

The Ghana Energy Awards 2019, currently in its third year, is an industry-owned initiative which recognises the tremendous and invaluable efforts of institutions, organisations and individuals in the country’s energy sector.

This year’s event is slated to take place on Friday, 29 November, 2019 in Accra.

It would be held under the theme: “Energy: The Key to a Sustainable Economy for Industrialisation.”

