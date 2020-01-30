news, story, article

Accra, Jan 30, GNA - Evergreen Gospel musicians, the Daughters of Glorious Jesus and sensational worship singer Uncle Ato are set to headline this year’s edition of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) interdenominational Thanksgiving Service.



The event scheduled for this Sunday, February 2, 2020 will take place concurrently in Accra and Kumasi with a Muslim Prayer preceding the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service.

Commenting on the event, the Managing Director of the Bank, Dr John Kofi Mensah said the event will bring together the Board, Management, Staff, Customers and all well-wishers of the Bank to give thanks to God for a successful 2019 and pray for more favour this year.

“We must thank God for all the good things He did for the Bank last year, especially the past two and half years since I was appointed the Managing Director,” he said.

Dr. Kofi Mensah said unlike previous years, when the event was centralised this year’s Thanksgiving will also he held concurrently in Kumasi for staff and customers in Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Regions of the North.

He said preceding the Interdenominational thanksgiving service on Sunday will be a Muslim Prayer event by Management and Staff at the Cantonment Police Mosque.

Dr. Kofi Mensah revealed that the event will be graced by the evergreen Gospel Music trio, the Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Uncle Ato for a wonderful time of praise and worship with Reverend Minister Edwin Langmer of the Kingdom Power Family International as the Guest Preacher.

According to the Managing Director, showing gratitude to God opens more doors for success since a grateful heart pleases the Lord.

“Considering the numerous challenges that confronted the Bank some years ago, it is necessary we give thanks to God for protecting the ADB brand and soaring us to higher heights the past two years and half,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cynthia Agyare Appiadu expressed their gratitude to the management of the Bank for inviting them to worship and perform at the Thanksgiving Service.

“We wish to assure the ADB family that we will make the occasion a memorable one for all,” she said.

GNA