By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, March. 3, GNA - Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), on Tuesday called on their Officers to re-dedicate their efforts for increased revenue mobilisation and collection.

He said ‘commitment to duty, prevention of revenue leakages, and eschewing negative attitudes and tendencies at workplace or in our operations should be our clarion call this year’.

Col Damoah who was speaking at the Customs Division's end of year get-together said 2020 revenue targets for the Division stood at GH¢15.5 billion.

"So, the job before us for the year is a daunting challenge, and we need all hands on deck," he added.

The Commissioner of Customs said it must not be a matter of reporting for work as usual, but it was a matter of working hard, giving out their best and considering their contribution as vital to the success of the Division and the Nation as a whole.

He urged the Officers to develop positive mentality towards work, while management also strive to solve the problems of logistics and work environment issues.

"Management will try to provide the motivation necessary for Officers to perform and for increased productivity," he added.

Col Damoah said, "Let's us prove to government and the public that we are capable and can deliver when we are well-resourced".

He said collectively, we shall overcome the challenges and move the Division forward in revenue collection.

Rev Ammishaddi Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of GRA commended Officers for their excellent work in contributing to revenue mobilisation in the country.

He therefore, called on them to do far more than they did in the previous year, adding that it was critical for them to exhibit creativity and innovativeness in the daily operations.

"If we fail to be creative and innovative, smugglers with their consistency would beat us to our game with their regular update of their software,” he said.

He expressed the hope that with commitment, dedication, creativeness and innovation, they would exceed their revenue target for the year, 2020.

Both senior and junior officers of the Division who worked hard during the years were honoured with citation.

