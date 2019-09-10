news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Corteva Agriscience, an agriculture firm that provides farmers with hybrid seeds, crop protection and digital solution, will sponsor the 2019 Africa Food Prize Winners to the World Food Prize Summit, slated for October 16-18, in the USA.

Dr Emma Naluyima, an Agriculture Veterinarian and Smallholder Farmer from Uganda, and Baba Dioum, an Agriculture Entrepreneur and Policy Champion from Senegal, were joint winners of the 2019 Africa Food Prize and received US$100,000.

Madam Betty Kiplagat, Corteva's Government Affairs Leader for Africa and the Middle East, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Africa Green Revolution Forum in Accra from September 3-6.

She said the firm was honoured to be part of the effort to promote the advancement of sustainable agriculture in Africa and looking forward to working with the winners.

Corteva's collaboration with the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) was to aid farmers to access proven, safe, and transformative agricultural innovations.

This would help improve their yields and nutrition outcomes across the Continent as well as their income potentials.

Madam Kiplagat said agriculture was at the crossroads and Africa was at the forefront of that change to ensure food security and nutrition.

The Africa Food Prize is the pre-eminent award for recognising extraordinary individuals and institutions whose contributions to agriculture are forging a new era of sustainable food security and economic opportunity for the people of Africa.

Madam Kiplagat said the firm would continue to provide an open, informative and balanced view of the challenges facing the global agricultural industry and offer innovative solutions to farmers.

She said it was working to secure and sustain the food supply chain worldwide and integrate cutting-edge technology into farming.

“Corteva shares its knowledge and experiences so that farmers operating small-scale to large-scale farms can protect their lands and increase yields.”

“In line with this Corteva joined the Africa Green Revolution Forum in sponsoring the food prize and champion collaboration and knowledge-sharing to enhance human resourcefulness to power the future of agriculture.”

"We are grounded in the land, listening to and learning from farmers so that we can be true advocates for their interests,” Madam Kiplagat said.

The World Food Prize is an international award recognising the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity and availability of food in the world.

It was first awarded in 1987 with 250,000 dollars prize money, every year, to an individual or organisation that has promoted sustainable agricultural practices towards ensuring food security.

GNA