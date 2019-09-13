news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Tuobodom (BE/R), Sept. 13, GNA – A group of depositors in the Nkoranza-Techiman Municipalities and their environs who are affected victims of collapsed financial investment clubs four to five years ago have appealed to government to facilitate the repayment of their monies to them.

The group known as “The Coalition for We Need Our Money Now Movement” pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to ensure the immediate arrest of the founders/owners of the companies that sprang up across Ghana, particularly in Brong-Ahafo, now Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions “to pay our locked up monies to us”.

The clubs are Care for Humanity Fun Club International, Creative Fun Club and DKM Financial Investments, all owned by Mr Martin Kuudinge Delle, God is Love Fun Club, founded by Ms Monica Afriyie, alias ‘Ante Koko’, Jasta Motors and Investments by Mr Charles Asum and Little Drops Helping Hand by one Mr Azasu.

According to the group, the affected victims are more than 21,000, citing that Care for Humanity Fun Club International, 7,500, God is Love Fun Club, above 6,000, Jasta Motors and Investments, 5000 and Little Drops Helping Hand, beyond 3000.

The group made the appeal at a press conference jointly addressed by Messrs Isaiah Fiatuse and Aninganigu Anieba, the Coalition’s Chairman and Public Relations Officer respectively on Wednesday at Tuobodom in the Bono East Region.

Narrating their plight, they bemoaned that the situation had brought untold hardships on them in diverse ways because “some have died and others have become paupers which have resulted to a lot of broken marriages and broken homes”.

“We therefore plead with President Nana Akufo-Addo to cause the arrest of our fraudsters (Delle, Asum, Afriyie, and Azasu) for them to refund our monies to us.

“But just as the government is making some payments to the victims of DKM, the government must pay the rest of us too who belonged to the other investment clubs,” they appealed.

They further pleaded with President Nana Akufo-Addo for government’s intervention in the case of Menz Gold victims “to be extended to our case since we are all taxpaying Ghanaians”.

GNA