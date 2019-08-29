news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Aug. 29, GNA – The Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is on high alert and has mapped out effective strategies to prevent fertiliser smuggling in the Municipality.

Mr David Afriyie-Gyebi, Dormaa Central Municipal Cocoa Officer, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

He said his outfit is collaborating with the Bureau of National Investigations and other security agencies to curb the smuggling of fertilisers to neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire.

Mr Afriyie-Gyebi said CHED has developed a mechanism to ensure that fertilisers supplied were strictly used by the farmers in their farms and not diverted to smugglers.

"The strategy is to count and inspect sacks of fertilisers applied and make sure that the number tallies with what was given,” he said.

The Municipal Cocoa Officer said there are also checks to inspect the farm site to ascertain whether the fertilisers have been applied by the beneficiary farmers.

Mr Afriyie-Gyebi warned farmers to avoid conniving with smugglers to smuggle fertilisers, saying those found culpable would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

GNA