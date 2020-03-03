news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Abesim (B/R), March 03, GNA - The government is to register cocoa farmers of 65 years and above under a pension scheme for them to receive monthly pension pay for a more bearable and comfortable livelihoods till death.



Mr. Kwame Baffoe (aka Abronye DC), the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said when he addressed a press conference organised by the Party on Monday at Abesim, near Sunyani.

It was to debunk some alleged claims against the government made by ex-President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate for Election 2020, during his recent visit to the Western North and Ahafo Regions as part of his nationwide “Speak out Tour”.

Mr. Baffoe stated that plans were far advanced to set up that initiative which would motivate and improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers whose immense contributions to the agriculture sector as the backbone of the country’s economic development could not be overemphasized.

He mentioned government was committed to improving the road network in the country to ensure free movement of goods and services to boost socio-economic development.

Mr. Baffoe said “it is false that contractors with genuine claims about their contracts issued by the previous government are not being paid”.

He said since the assumption of office of the government to date GH¢ 1,181,099,383.55 had been paid to cocoa roads contractors and urged all to support government’s initiatives and policies for speedy national development.

GNA