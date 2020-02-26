news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - The Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) has announced the opening of applications for the Ghana Climate Launchpad, the biggest global green business ideas competition.



A statement signed by Mr Ahuma Cabutey Adodoadji, the Marketing and Communications Director of GCIC, said this year’s competition would be run in Ghana and 55 other countries.

The programme, being organised by the Ashesi University’s GCIC, would give an opportunity to aspiring entrepreneurs to share their ideas and solutions to climate change and through the competition get a shot at actualising them.

The statement urged applicants to submit their applications on innovation in renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportation and industrial technology.

It said shortlisted applicants would then embark on a rigorous training journey, which included an intensive two-day boot camp and six coaching sessions.

The module and structure of the boot camp and coaching session had been designed to fine-tune entries for the National Finals and also to serve as a ground for equipping the entrepreneurs with the basic knowledge for growing their businesses, it said.

The best two ideas in the national finals would compete in the Africa regional competition and then the global finals.

At the global finals, the statement said, the top-16 ideas would be admitted to the Climate-KIC’s Accelerator, a programme focused on cleantech commercialisation.

It recalled that last year, the competition in Ghana received over 50 applications, with 15 business ideas eventually being selected to partake in the bootcamp and coaching sessions.

The Sabon Sake, an initiative that focuses on food security, won the Ghana finals and made it to the top 15 in the global finals, held in Amsterdam in November 2019.

GNA