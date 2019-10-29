news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct 29, GNA - The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), will pursue the passage of the Marketing Bill, to improve marketing practice in Ghana.

The Bill, which is currently in Parliament when passed into law, will enable local marketing examinations to be held, and the setting of standards to regulate the practice of marketing in Ghana.

Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, newly sworn in President of the CIMG, said this in his acceptance speech during his investiture, at the Eighth CIMG Investiture and Handing Over ceremony in Accra.

He said passing the Bill into law would immensely contribute towards achieving the Ghana beyond aid agenda.

"Most people will be able to acquire professional marketing qualifications right here in Ghana, to enable them contribute towards growth in both the public and private sectors," Dr. Tee said.

He observed that the key aim of the CIMG was to ensure that marketers were trained to solve local marketing problems, instead of applying foreign case studies to local situations.

Dr Tee said stakeholders from the corporate world were besieged with marketing situations for which local solutions were needed.

"We need to begin documenting such situations as case studies, to challenge the thinking of marketing students and practitioners, and also bring local innovation and creativity into the practice of marketing in Ghana," he said.

Dr Tee commended all past Presidents of the CIMG for growing and sustaining the institute, adding that he together with his newly sworn in council, would pursue relevant UN sustainable goals, to attract global attention to Ghana.

Mr Kojo Mattah, immediate past CIMG President, urged the newly sworn in President and his council to focus on achieving their targets more than anything else.

"Our actions must send a clear message that we can achieve greatness together," he said.

GNA