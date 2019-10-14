news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - The chiefs and people of the North East Region have applauded the Government for its quest to widen the railway network across the country and pledged their support towards making it a success.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Railway Development, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the railway line would pass through the Region to Ouagadougou.

The chiefs and people gave the assurance during a visit by Mr Joe Ghartey, the sector Minister, with the Technical Team of the Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project and the Consultants for the Project; Team Engineering and Vision Consult, for a meeting with the traditional authorities, assembly members and other stakeholders at Nalerigu and Walewale, respectively, in the Region.

The delegation was welcomed by Mr Solomon Namliit Boar, the Regional Minister, and Hajia Alima Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Nalerigu-Gambaga, who is also the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Mr Boar and Mr Abu Mohammed, the Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, expressed happiness about the project and pledged their support and readiness to offer their lands for the implementation of the project.

Mr Ghartey, on his part, explained that the project lies on the Eastern Corridor of Ghana, which is going to be a standard gauge railway line from Mpakadan, where that from the Tema Port, approximately 100km, terminates.

He said the proposed rail-line would pass through Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Bimbilla to Yendi and Sheni, and continue to Tamale, Walewale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo and then link Burkina Faso at the Paga-Dakota Border, approximately 700km from Mpakadan.

Mr Ghartey said Government had made it a policy link all regional capitals by railway lines and therefore the Volta, Oti, North, North East and Upper East regions would all be linked.

He reiterated that the Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project would bring transformation and development to the northern part of the country.

He said the Team Engineering and Vision Consult had completed the pre-feasibility studies and the report would be ready by December.

The procurement process is ongoing and expected to end by choosing a successful bidder by the second quarter of 2020.

Prior to the meeting Mr Ghartey and the delegation called on Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, at the Nayiri Palace at Nelerigu.

The Nayiri welcomed the team and applauded Government for its vision to extend rail transport to the northern part of the country and expressed high hopes that it would bring economic turnaround and improve the living conditions of his people.

The delegation then proceeded to Burkina Faso to meet with their counterparts.

GNA