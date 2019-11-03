news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Koforidua, Nov. 3, GNA - The Gyasehene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Twumasi Dankwa has called on public servants to help fight corruption in the public service.

He explained that some politicians come to power as honest people and leave office as corrupt people but the public servants always remain till retirement.

Nana Dankwa said public servant therefore have a critical role to play either to help fight or promote corruption.

He was speaking at the formal opening of the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Health Services Supply Chain Practitioners Association, Ghana (HESSCPAG) at Koforidua.

The AGM was organized under the theme, Supply chain ethics and compliance, the role of a practitioner.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey urged supply value chain operators to aspire to improve upon policies, procedures and to share their experiences.

He urged the members of the association to be abreast with best practices and emerging challenges in their field of work.

In a speech delivered by Mrs Araba Kuduabor, Director of Supplies of the Ghana Health Services (GHS) on behalf of the Director General (DG) of GHS, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare warned that the GHS would not shield any individual in the supply chain who behave unethically.

He threatened that such individuals would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The DG explained that recent reshuffling of procurement managers at the regional directorates of GHS and the regional hospitals this year was aimed at initiating new energies among the managers and to enable them come up with innovative ideas whilst adhering to the rules and regulations of their work and urged them to work hard to ensure improvement in the procurement procedure.

Dr Asare said after the completion of the first and second sites for the use of drones to deliver emergency medical supplies at Omanaku in the Eastern Region and Mampong in Ashanti Region respectively, the third site at Walewale in the Northern Region would be commissioned in December this year and the fourth would be constructed at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region.

In a welcome address, the Eastern Regional Administrator of the GHS reminded the supply chain practitioners in the GHS that ethical supply chain require that the expectations of the end users in the supply chain are met as well as environmental standards and quality health conditions of all players in the supply chain.

Earlier in a welcoming address, the National President of HESSCPAG, Mr Edwin Adinortey Agbugbla called for the replacement of many of the supply chain practitioners in the GHS who had gone on retirement.

He said the AGM would end with the election of a new executives for the association.

GNA