news, story, article

Odoom Prince Linford, GNA



Assin Bereku (C/R), Jan. 30, GNA - The Youth in Agriculture Programme has received a major boost in the Assin Bereku Community in the Assin North District with the distribution of farm equipment to them.

The equipment, donated by Nana Kwaku Anokye II, the Abakomahene of Assin Bereku Traditional Area, are 100 Knapsack spraying machines, 100 machetes and 100 pair of Wellington boots valued at over GH¢5000.00.

Nana Anokye said creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth was his outmost priority, adding that the move, among other things, was to assist young graduates to acquire more skills and generate interest that would propel them to choose agriculture as an income generating venture for meaningful living.

“Investing in people, especially the youth, is the surest way to systematically and sustainably free the youth from exerting their youthfulness into unproductive and illegal ventures,” he noted.

He said if society failed to effectively create sustainable programmes for the youth to engage in meaningful work, it would have a major social problem that could explode at any time.

Nana Anokye further cautioned that the country could experience famine if it neglected the youth in the agricultural sector.

He questioned why it had taken so long for successive governments to decisively deal with the country’s food production deficit and the rationale behind their decision of importing quantities of rice yearly when the country could produce more locally.

He charged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and appealed to all traditional leaders in the country to be proactive in addressing concerns of the youth, especially on job creation.

An excited beneficiary, Kofi Adjei, expressed gratitude to the Chief and Assin Breku Traditional Council for their kind gesture, saying they will use the equipment prudently.

GNA