By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GNCCI) has signed an agreement with Gamey Consult, a local consulting firm, to resolve disputes among business entities with an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system. .

The Alternative Dispute Resolution system was introduced to resolve business disputes in a more cost effective manner, within the shortest possible time and help to maintain the cordial business relationships after settlement of the disputes.

Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President of the GNCCI, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Chamber, explained that ADR was a form of resolving disputes without resorting to the law court.

It included methods such as arbitration, negotiation and mediation, which complemented the traditional justice system.

He said it had always been the desire of the Chamber and the entire business community to get an alternative to the rigorous, acrimonious and resource consuming traditional court system that resolves business and commercial disputes.

Business disputes, he noted, would always be with people as they remained in business, adding that, the opportunities the ADR system was offering was what every business person was looking for.

Nana Dankawoso I, said it was against this background that the Chamber had taken the step to establish an ADR Centre to help its members and the entire business community to resolve their business disputes.

“In our attempt to achieve the above objective, the Chamber is partnering with the leading ADR Centre in Ghana, Gamey & Co. ADR Centre, to kick-start the project; there is no need to reinvent the wheel. ADR Centre is a key component of several Chambers of Commerce around the world,” he said.

Mr Austin Akufo Gamey, the Chairman of Gamey and Co. ADR Centre, said he was delighted that his firm was given the opportunity to offer members of the Chamber an opportunity to resolve disputes that might rise from their business dealings.

He said since the three main activities undertaken by any Chamber of Commerce is about rule setting, dispute resolution and policy advocacy, the GNCCI had taken a good step to partner Gamey and Co. ADR to help them realize that vision.

“We have a diverse crop of professionals with rich experience on the roster of mediators and arbitrators, who are ready to serve diligently in the execution of tasks ahead,” he said.

Mr Gamey said the collaboration would help the business community to resolve disputes locally without stress and the additional cost involved in taking cases abroad.

He gave the Chamber an assurance that his firm would become the preferred seat of Mediation and Arbitration by the business community to help create jobs in the country.

The Chairman disclosed that his firm would accredit over 40 ADR practitioners for a start, in addition to the numbers they had already enlisted.

“Together with the Chamber, we will embark on an orientation programme for members of the Chamber on the rules and procedures of the Center,” he said.

Justice Francis Emile Short, former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, said the ADR system was an effective way of settling cases, adding that, law courts even allowed such mediations at certain times.

He said ADR enabled cases to be settled amicably without separation or disruption of the relationship between business entities.

“It seeks to achieve a ‘win-win’ situation. I would, therefore, encourage all business persons to consider referring their disputes and cases to the ADR centre for them to be resolved amicably,” he said.

