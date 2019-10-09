news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Angels Limited, was crowned the winner of the investment category at this year’s 40-under-40 awards held in Accra.



Organised by the Xodus Communications Limited, it aimed at identifying and honouring a cross-section of Ghana’s influential and accomplished young business fellows under age 40 who were making massive impact in their businesses.

Quick Angels is an investor company that supports potential and existing businesses, which want to expand with equity financing.

Mr Quaye, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Award would urge the company on to introduce a personalised real time support through innovative investment with an interest in startup and assist promising businesses through strategic partnerships.

He promised a more impactful leadership style and business models to impact entrepreneurs, Ghanaians, the Government and generations yet unborn positively.

“This special Award brings memories of the toil, the challenges, hard critical decisions that had to be made, and also the joy of the many successful milestones we have chalked along the way,” he said.

Currently, Quick Credit has 25 branches in Accra and Kumasi, 300 permanent staffs and more than 30,000 active customers.

GNA