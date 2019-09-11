news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has engaged parastatal organisations to share its success story and nurture a relationship with them.



The engagement was also to explain to the organisations, the various services, the indigenous bank could offer them.

According to a statement from CBG to the Ghana News Agency, even though, CBG was just a year in operation, it achieved significant feats that included; completing the integration of its banking systems, putting in place a robust risk management and governance framework, and establishing strategic partnerships and alliances.

“This puts the Bank in good stead to exert itself as a force to reckon within the industry,” the statement said.

CBG, which is currently state owned, the statement noted was strategically positioning itself to bond with organisations with State interest, as part of a broader engagement with various identified bodies.

According to the statement, Mr Daniel Wilson, the Managing Director of CBG speaking at a breakfast meeting with the organisations, said the Bank was focused on achieving its goal of becoming the preferred Ghanaian bank in the country.

He was quoted as saying: “It is the vision of CBG to become the bank of choice, through the provision of simple, secure and differentiated banking experience to customers”.

“We are convinced that the Bank is poised to achieve great success in terms of stability, great customer experience, all within a resilient brand.”

The statement said the MD affirmed the Bank’s commitment to delight customers and exceed their expectations.

He said the bank was operating with values of excellence, integrity, innovation and team work.

The statement noted that, Nana Abra-Appiah, the Board Chairman of the Bank and an astute retired banker, reassured customers of CBG’s mandate to seamlessly manage their funds.

“As Ghana’s second largest bank mandated to safeguard depositors’ funds and provide value for money services, we owe it to businesses and stakeholders, a prudent management of their investments,” he said.

Currently CBG is operating with 114 branches across 14 regions, 119 fully operational Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and platforms for collections.

GNA