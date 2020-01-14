news, story, article

Accra, Jan 14, GNA – Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, the Managing Director (MD) of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited, has expressed commitment of the bank to partner customers to provide differentiated banking service in northern Ghana.



The indigenous Ghanaian universal bank established in 2018 said it was seeking to work closely with clients to explore the opportunity of delivering safe and secured services in the Northern sector, which was abound in vast untapped natural resources.

The MD, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency said the Northern sector as one of the few segments could play a key role in contributing to rapid growth of the Bank and should not be taken for granted.

It said a team from CBG led by its MD, Mr Addo, toured Tamale and also called on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abubakari Mahama II at the Naa Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The visit was part of the Bank’s policy to engage stakeholders on CBG’s vision and commitment to aid rapid national development.

The bank invested greatly in the North by providing seven branches as part of its commitment to make banking all-inclusive and accessible to all with its 114 branches country, it added.

It said, the King of Dagbon commended officials of the bank for paying a courtesy call on him and the Dagbon Kingdom.

The Ya-Na was quoted in the statement as saying his doors were opened to CBG at all times and gave the assurance to help the Bank achieve its mission and vision.

“I appreciate you for showing respect to me and the people of Dagbon with your noble visit. I pledge to support the bank fully both physically and spiritually,” he said.

He added that the North recognised CBG’s effort to deliver differentiated services to the sector and rallied support for CBG's commitment to build trust and provide seamless banking services to customers.

The statement said the Bank moved from a negative position to post profit, in a challenging banking environment in less than a year of in operation, because of prudent management practices.

The Bank’s 2019 second quarter results showed a profit after tax of GH¢41.1 million, representing about 280 per cent improvement on performance over the 2018 financial results.

The total assets of the bank also went up from GH¢7.5 billion to GH¢8.3 billion, representing a growth of 11 per cent, thereby cementing CBG, as one of the largest financial brands in Ghana, the statement said.

GNA