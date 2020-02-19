news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Adaklu-Waya (V/R), Feb. 19, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the distribution of cashew and palm seedlings under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme was to diversify the economy from its known cash crops for major dividend.

He said the Tree Crop Development Authority law was therefore promulgated to take care of identifiable crops such as rubber, shear and coffee to act as the 'COCOBOD' of cash crops.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed these at a durbar of chiefs and people of Adaklu Traditional Area where he also interacted with students of Adaklu Senior High School at the end of his three-day tour of Oti and Volta regions.

He said the crops identified would receive the same attention as cocoa and believed that would turn the economic fortunes of the country to generate the needed revenue for development programmes.

The President assured the people that their perennial water challenges would be addressed and said underground reservoir would be sunk for the Adaklu Senior High School as a stop gap measure.

He said government was also working hard to fix roads in Adaklu and across the country and called for support.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway disclosed that procurement processes had started for 24 road projects in the Volta region with a total of 64 road networks receiving attention.

He said Adaklu-Abuadi network of five kilometres and Adaklu -Tsrefe covering a distance of 15.6 kilometres worth GH¢19.5 million with bridges would be completed before December, 2020.

Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area said the President had visited the traditional area three times already in three years, with each coming with development projects.

He described the government's flagship programmes as legendary with his area among beneficiaries and appealed for the construction of roads in the District.

Mr Bartholomew Hosu, Headmaster of Adaklu Senior High School said the School lacked potable water, means of transport, dining hall and dormitories.

