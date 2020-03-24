news, story, article

By Suleman Deen, GNA

Kumasi, March 24, GNA – Some business operators in the Kumasi Metropolis are lamenting over poor sales as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to them, the outbreak and the subsequent public restriction orders by the Government had affected the movement of people to the markets, thereby affecting daily sales.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, the business operators pointed out that things were not going well at all.

Mr Yussif Toure, a forex bureau operator, said the situation had been compounded by the misinformation and the spread of uncertainties by social media.

He said social media had been amplifying misinformation, which was causing fear and panic among the populace, making some people unable to even go out.

Mr Toure stressed the need for the Government to intensify public education to the pandemic in order not to put the country’s economy into total collapse.

Mr Patrick Asker, a shop owner at the Kejetia Market, prayed that God would intervene to stop the pandemic in the country.

GNA