By Emmanuel Todd/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Feb 06, GNA – The Executives of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) have said the running of their businesses has not been affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

They said most traders within the Opera Square and members of the Association had ordered their goods before the outbreak of the disease and most merchants did not travel to China within the first quarter of the year.

Mr Eric Arhin, Financial Secretary of the Association, said within the period, factories had been closed in China because of their New Year festival, but members had already stocked their shops before the outbreak.

However, he noted, it would be difficult to replace the stock if the disease was not controlled soon.

Hajia Muina Buari, Womens Oganiser, GEDA, said they were still receiving the imports they had ordered.

Additionally, the outbreak was limited to some parts of China; hence business transactions was ongoing in other parts where safety measures were being adhered.

Though the Chinese Government was implementing stringent measures to keep the disease under control, she said, they would suspend their trips there until the situation was fully brought under control.

She appealed to the Government to intensify the fumigation of goods from their origins in China to their destination.

The Coronavirus was confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province, on January 7, 2020.

Since then, other cases have tested positive in other Asian countries, Europe and the United States.

The World Health Organisation has since declared it a public health emergency of international dimensions.

All of Ghana’s nine suspected cases, including the two reported on Wednesday, have proven negative upon testing by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) on Thursday in Accra.

