news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Fumbisi (U0E), Oct. 2, GNA – The Builsa South District Assembly has received an amount of GH¢2,299,953.57 to implement some pro-poor policies and programmes that would contribute to the empowerment of the citizens especially the rural poor households and improve their livelihoods.

The money would be used to fund projects such as re-shaping of four kilometer Pentengsa-Bacheisa feeder road, an afforestation project at Naadema and Kanjarga, Nyandema, as well as the rehabilitation of Small Earth Dams at Zamsa and Bachongsa.

Speaking at the third ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Fumbisi in the Upper East Region, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Builsa South Assembly, said the funds were allocated under the Ghana National Productive Safety Net Project (GNSNP), which has financial support from the World Bank and was being implemented in 80 selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to help attain sustainable and inclusive national development.

The DCE said though sensitization on the initiative had been done and the tendering process for the award of contracts would soon commence, there was the need for the involvement of all key stakeholders in the implementation processes to ensure its success.

He called on stakeholders and citizens to embrace and support the implementation of the Project to help attain sustainable and inclusive national development, “I will entreat stakeholders and beneficiary communities to fully embrace the project and put in place some processes to guarantee its success”.

He said the introduction and implementation of the initiative with the maximum cooperation of the people would boost the economic transformation agenda of the country leading to job creation and poverty reduction.

The GNSNP, which is a replacement of the Ghana Social Opportunities Project (GSOP), is aimed at helping the government of Ghana to undertake development initiatives to strengthen and improve social safety net systems and productive inclusion of the poor and vulnerable.

The DCE indicated that government was committed to providing enabling environment for economic activities to thrive through its flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, the free Senior High School, One Village One Dam among others and called on the citizenry to support the implementation of those projects to improve lives.

Mr Gariba said a Medical Ward at the Fumbisi Health Centre and the Construction of Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound at Baasa and Gbedema, being built by the Assembly were at advanced stages of completion while CHPS compound at Pentengsa has been completed and handed over for use.

GNA