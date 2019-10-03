news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Fumbisi (UE), Oct. 3, GNA – The Builsa South District Assembly in the Upper East Region has recorded 99 per cent success in an appraisal performance in 2018 under the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Chief Executive has said.

The impressive performance of the Assembly was an improvement on the 2016 and 2017 performance when it recorded 91 per cent and 97 per cent performance rate, respectively.

The rate, which is based on the implementation of projects and programmes in the area, to impact lives and boost socio-economic activities especially for the rural communities, was done by independent consultants instituted by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The DCE who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Fumbisi, the district’s capital, noted, “the performance is an indication that the Assembly is learning from its shortfalls and improving them.”

The DPAT was developed to assess the performance of various assemblies in terms of efficiency, accountability and delivery of basic community services, which qualifies them to benefit from the District Development Fund (DDF), to implement Medium Term Development Plans and Annual Actions Plans that contribute to their advancement in socio-economic development.

‘With this remarkable performance ever realized in the District, the Assembly is sure of its share of the District Development Fund next year, a major revenue path that will help us tackle the development challenges confronting our people”, he said.

He commended the departments, staff and assembly members among others for contributing to the good results and expressed optimism that the Assembly would record 100 percent performance in the next assessment.

Commenting on the Assembly’s finances, Mr Gariba said the Assembly realised a slight improvement in its locally generated revenue in the last six months.

He said at the end of the month of June 2019, the Assembly bagged an amount of GH¢57,536.55 representing 47 per cent of the estimated target of GH¢121,619.00 for the year.

For the district to effectively mobilize resources and boost the Internally Generated Fund (IGF), the DCE underscored, it was imperative for all to honour their tax obligations honestly and timely.

“We need to assist our revenue collectors for taxes, fees and property rates, which are the major sources of revenue to the District Assembly. The revenue strategies adopted for 2019 had some challenges, therefore, we need to review our ways of increasing the revenue generation next year,” he added.

The DCE indicated that a total amount of GH¢2,928,541.33 was received under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the amount was used to settle outstanding debts.

GNA