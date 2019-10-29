news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Oct 29, GNA - Professor Abednego Amartey, 2018 Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Marketing Man has said that, brand identity is an essential tool in marketing that keep companies on.

The Vice Chancellor of UPSA said companies would be sustainable, if they were able to build distinctive brands on the market to win consumer trust.

Professor Amartey made this remarks in an interview at the 2019 CIMG Strategic Marketing Conference in Accra on the theme; 30 years of celebrating marketing excellence, synergies for the future.

There are a lot of things that companies have to do for instance; even as an individual,how to build your brand, how to make yourself distinctive and how to differentiate from others add value to you, he said.

He said the Conference was necessary as it helped participants to understand the need to build brands and making their brands strong forces in the market.

He said participants could now appreciate “the difference between the commodity and a brand, that people do not buy commodities, they buy brands - commodities are generic but brand have two things, you can identify them and they differentiate.”

So what do you have to do for people to identify your brand and to differentiate your brand and that is the lesson that we have learnt today.”

Ms Hafsa Arthur, Head of Marketing at PZ Cussons said companies must work at their brand equity which was public valuation of their brand. She said at PZ Cussons, they saw value to a brand as value to the business and so something they treated with all seriousness.

Other presenters were Mr. Edwin Amoako, Marketing Manager at Fanmilk and Miss Afua Rocksin, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affair at GLICO who all explain how building a strong brand has helped in sustaining their respective companies.

GNA