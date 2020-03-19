news, story, article

Accra, March 19, GNA – The Borderless Alliance Ghana has temporarily suspended its public activities in the country with immediate effective in line with the nation’s directives to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, and signed by Ziad Hamoui, National President, Borderless Alliance Ghana, said the decision was taken following the “unfolding global menace of COVID-19” spreading rapidly.

Established in 2011, the Borderless Alliance is a regional alliance of private companies in West Africa with a strong interest in promoting and facilitating regional and international trade in West Africa.

The statement encouraged all to maintain social distance; at least, two metres distance; avoid public gatherings or crowded places and observe basic rules of hygiene in homes and around offices with regular cleaning of contact surfaces.

They should also practice regular hand washing with soap under running water; avoid face-touching and refrain from hand-shaking.

The statement, however, urged members to continue engaging each other through their various social platforms such as electronic mail, chat groups and social media handles on Twitter and Facebook during the period.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Borderless Alliance was optimistic of a very successful year of advocacy activity in Africa, particularly in Ghana with the growing momentum surrounding the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and the ongoing trade reform activity in the country.

The statement, therefore, called on all to join in the coronavirus fight to successfully overcome it.

GNA