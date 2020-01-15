news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - The city of Bordeaux in France will host the 28th edition of the Africa-France summit on sustainable cities from June 4 to June 6 this year.



A statement issued by the Embassy of France in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the 28th edition would gather the 54 African Heads of State and Mr Emmanuel Macron, the French President.

It said the unprecedented event would gather, in addition to the civil society, all the political and economic stakeholders from France and Africa to discuss innovative projects and solutions for the sustainable cities of the future.

"Companies, members of the civil society, local governments, project leaders, project financiers, as well as professional visitors are also invited to the Summit."

GNA