news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Pakyi No.2 (Ash), Nov. 1, GNA – Mrs Comfort Owusu, the Executive Director of the Association of Rural Banks (ARB) has lauded the Board of Directors of the Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank for leading the bank to achieve success.

“For the bank to be adjudged the Best Rural Bank of the year 2018, by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), amongst other laurels, was no mean achievement, and the Board must be commended for leading the management and staff to this sterling performance,” she said.

Mrs Owusu made the commendation when she addressed the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Bank at Pakyi No.2 in the Ashanti Region.

She said through the Boards good corporate governance and excellent services among others, the bank kept growing stronger over the years.

The Executive Director used the occasion to advise women to take the issue of breast cancer seriously and avail themselves for examination and treatment, adding that “early detection of the disease leads to prevention.”

Mr Patrick Owusu, the Board Chairman of the Bank, in his 2017/2018 financial report, said the bank met the Bank of Ghana’s minimum capital requirement of GH₵1,000,000.00 in excess of 200 per cent.

He said this indicated that the bank’s total assets grew from GH₵ 138,016,601.00 in 2017, to GH₵159,673, 337.00 in 2018, posting a growth rate of 15.69 per cent. Deposits went up to GH₵121,016,757.00 in 2018 as against GH₵101,841,580.00 in 2017, representing an increase of 18.83 per cent.

Mr Owusu said investment rose from GH₵92,487,798.00 in 2017 to GH₵106,091,938.00 recording 14.71 per cent during the year under review, while the bank increased shareholders dividend from GH₵0.08 in 2017 to GH₵0.10 per share in 2018, 20 per cent increase.

The Board Chairman urged shareholders to help sustain public confidence and trust, by propagating the bank’s success story to the public.

GNA