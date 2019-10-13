news, story, article

Ho, Oct. 13, GNA - Blockchain Network, a Non-Profit Organisation established as a forum for community engagements, networking and sharing of best practices is calling for applications for its third conference in Ghana.



The event, scheduled for November 28, 2019 comes on the heels of the highly successful First and Second Ghana Blockchain conferences, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, on the theme: “Blockchain for Digital Transformation."

Potential applications from professionals in Finance and Banking, Academia, Shipping and logistics, Medical and Documentation among others are to be sent to http://ghanablockchainconference.org.

A release made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said there would be a Pre-Conference Event, the ninth edition of the Blockchain Training workshop, slated for November ‪26 and 27, 2019.

It said the Conference would feature Plenary Sessions, Key Note Presentations, Panel Discussions and Exhibitions focusing on Blockchain technology and its applications.

Speakers and practitioners would share best practice with participants having first hand demos on some tools and solutions in the one day conference.

The Conference is aimed at creating awareness and forum to network with peers, create good policy environment for Blockchain technology to flourish, knowing the policy issues, meeting stakeholders and hearing from the experts.

The release said the conference was being held in Ghana to keep the country abreast with developments in Blockchain technologies, policies, management and solutions pertinent to the ongoing digital transformation.

It would also provide the country with opportunities to leverage on new technologies like Blockchain, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and apply them for development.

The annual conference provides a platform for collaboration between Stakeholders, Government Agencies, Financial Institutions and Blockchain community to share ideas on best practices.

The release said for the past several years, Blockchain and crypto currency gradually gained worldwide recognition and that Blockchain undoubtedly changed the paradigm of business transactions worldwide and Ghana was no exception with a number of Ghanaians signing on to different Blockchain platforms.

Blockchain, a digital distributed ledger technology for recording ordered set of transactions securely for crypto currencies, including Bitcoin, Etherum has generated a lot of interest in the business sphere.

The technology provides cryptographic identity for users, peer to peer transactions among users and a payment record of transactions.

It also provides means for storage of ordered permanent records. This makes it possible to create a digital ledger of transactions shared among a distributed network of computers.

It uses cryptography to allow each participant on the network to access the ledger in a secure way without the need for a central authority.

The same ordered permanent storage structure and mechanism have found useful applications in several other areas relevant in development and adoption of Information Communication and Technologies.

GNA