news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has inducted Africa World Airlines (AWA) into the CIMG Hall of Fame.



The Airline was inducted after being chosen as the “Best Domestic Airline in Ghana” consecutively since 2015.

The Company, together with others were honoured at the 30th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards ceremony held in Accra on the theme: "Celebrating 30 years of Promoting Marketing Excellence: Synergies for the Future".

A number of companies were awarded with competitive awards for distinguishing their brands in their areas of operation with the aim of encouraging the organisations to maintain international standards in marketing practice.

Mr Richard Kyereh, Head of Commercial of AWA, thanked all its customers and staff for making them the best in Ghana.

“Thank you so much to our loyal customers for continuing to make us your number one choice in air travel,” he added.

He congratulated the over 500 team members throughout the region, whose efforts to deliver safe and reliable air transport services had been recognised again.

GNA