By Bright Ofori Asiamah/Evans Quayson, GNA



Takoradi(W/R), Aug. 20, GNA – The Aviation Ministry has launched the Western Regional Partnership of Aviation and Tourism (Aviatour Conference) in Takoradi to promote local travel and tourism.

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Aviation Minister, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, said it would add value, ensure convenience and provide the requisite information to tourists regarding traveling opportunities and tourist sites in the Western Region and beyond.

He said air transport serves as a catalyst for socio-economic growth and it connects people, countries and cultures, providing access to global markets whilst promoting trade and tourism.

“It is in line with this that the President created the Ministry of Aviation to develop the Aviation sector and make it competitive within the Sub-region and beyond,” he said.

Mr Adda said the Ministry had made progress working with the private sector, which had resulted in attractive air transport infrastructure, capacity building and establishment of institutional and policy framework to enhance safety and security of air travel.

He said the industry remained bright with exciting prospects and that the Government was determined to ensuring that the necessary infrastructure were in place to match the increased growth in air traffic.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, said the Region was blessed with a lot of tourist sites including the sea port, mining infrastructure and industrial installations like the Atuabo Gas Plant.

She noted that if all the tourist sites were developed, promoted and duly patronised, it would boost market for goods and services and open employment avenues for the youth.

This could also help to develop partnerships with people and institutions outside the Region, in furtherance of the development efforts, Mrs Kusi noted.

She urged the media to inform and educate operators and patrons of the Aviation and Tourism sectors to join hands in promoting tourism in the Region.

Mrs Elizabeth Twumwaa Sasu, the Chief Executive Officer of Aviatour GH, stressed the need for all the major stakeholders to collaborate in the tourism value chain to achieve their common goals and objectives.

She called for a collective effort to promote tourism and develop the sites to international standards to ensure massive patronage.

