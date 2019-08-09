news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) on Friday called on government to utilise all mechanisms to restore and sustain confidence in the public towards achieving the intended cashless economy.

The Church urged government and all regulatory agencies to ensure that the remaining banks and non-banking financial institutions, which withstood the sector clean up exercise remained structurally and administratively resilient to work with the investor public.

The Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the GEC, made the call at the 2019 Mini-Synod on the theme: “Effective Discipleship - The Cross and Our Commitment” with scripture verse from Galatians six verse 14.

He said records showed that about 70 per cent of Ghana’s population especially those in the rural areas and the informal sector were previously not patronising banking and other formal financial services.

He said the unbanked population now stood at 52 per cent due to the various confidence building strategies adopted by stakeholders, which had resulted in the high patronage of mobile money transactions across the country.

Rt Rev Ofori said due to the inability of innocent individuals and businesses to retrieve their lock-up funds with collapsed banks and Micro-finance companies, it had resulted in the loss of interest in patronising banking services.

He therefore urged government to, as a matter of urgency, speed up actions to assist depositors to redeem their investments to avert the sufferings of the innocent people, adding that, all institutions and individuals liable for the sector’s mess must be brought to book to prevent future occurrences.

On solving Ghana’s plastic menace, he said the Church was very concerned about the country’s continued inability to effectively implement known strategies that would address the negative consequences of non-degradable plastic use.

Rt Rev Ofori said: “As a Church, we are willing to support government and other stakeholders in the nationwide public awareness and educational campaigns that would encourage positive attitudinal and behaviour change towards disposal of wastes.”

He urged government to disregard vested economic interests that benefit from plastic and had hence been perpetuating the plastic business to the detriment of humanity and the environment.

He said if producers as well as importers were held liable for plastic pollution, there would be stronger incentive for them to invest in biodegradable products as well as take up recycling options.

The GEC in its mission statement noted that the Church was committed to worship of God, the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to all and making them, and the provision of the spiritual, physical and social needs of society.

