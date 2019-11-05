news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Anyinam (E/R), Nov. 5, GNA - The Atiwa East District Assembly in partnership with SKT Aero Shutter, a private company have introduce drones for spraying of farms.

The Department of Agriculture of the Assembly and the company had conducted field trials in the district.

Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive disclosed this at the meet-the-press forum at Anyinam ln the Eastern Region.

He explained that the gesture formed part of the government's measures to modernize agriculture in the country to help minimize the stress farmers go through to prepare their farms.

Mr Nkansah said with the introduction of the technology, he was hopeful that it could help improve agriculture production and income of farmers.

Mr Nkansah said the assembly would rent out the drones to interested farmers for a fee.

He said the assembly in collaboration with the company have trained agricultural officers on the use of the drone spraying machines and entreated farmers in the area to patronize the new technology to help them expand their farms.

GNA