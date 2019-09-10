news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Dankwa-Sekyere (E/R), Sept. 10, GNA - The Atiwa East District Assembly has supplied 20,000 oil palm seedlings to 330 farmers to expand their farms, as part of government's intervention to increase the production of the crop in the country.

Through the flagship programme; Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), government was determined to embark on a massive cultivation of the crop towards achieving that goal.

Mr Kwabena Nkansah-Panin, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who handed over the seedlings to beneficiaries in Dankwa-Sekyere in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region, said the Assembly was determined to helping farmers to cultivate more of the crop because of the District’s comparative advantage compared to other crops.

He hinted of plans to increase the seedlings to 40,000 for more farmers to have access to make the District a major producer of oil palm in the country.

He said the project would also build the raw material-base for the establishment of an oil palm factory there as its share of the 'One District, One Factory' initiative.

Mr Nkansah-Panin said the beneficiary farmers would receive extension services and subsidised fertilizer from the Agriculture Department to expand their farms.

He encourage all, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the initiative to enter into cash crop farming for local processing to add value to export and put money in their pockets.

GNA