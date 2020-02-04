news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Anyinam (E/R), Feb. 04, GNA - The Atiwa East Agriculture Department has held its annual performance review session at Anyinam to evaluate successes achieved and challenges its encountered in 2019.

Mr. Samuel Ofosu, the District Agriculture Director, in a presentation said although there were hitches in parts of their activities, the District was able to make headway in terms of rendering services to farmers across the area.

Under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Programme, Mr Ofosu said, the District recorded a total of 963 beneficiaries, while 2,665 maize and 3,000 rice seedlings were distributed to the farmers for free.

It included pepper, tomatoes, and lettuce, cabbage, cucumber and onion seedlings.

Aside the seedlings, he said the Department also supplied beneficiaries of the PFJ Programme with fertilizers, and that, the District received a total of 1,900 kilograms of NPK and 300 kilograms of Urea.

Mr. Ofosu said the government's Special Rice Initiative (SRI) Programme also saw massive patronage as a total of 97 beneficiary farmers benefitted from the scheme, adding, it was still registering more farmers.

He said over 118 farmers have also benefitted from the government's 'Rearing for Food and Jobs' (RFJ) Programme, where the District received 1,118 that were distributed to the farmers in 13 communities across the District.

Mr. Ofosu said the District recorded 300 beneficiary farmers for the 'Planting For Export and Rural Development' (PERD) programme where 4,000 cocoa seedlings were distributed for free to the farmers.

He said the Department have embarked on a number of technologies such as the use of drones to spray farms, an organic based agro chemical known as 'AV5055' was introduced to farmers so that they could modernize Agricultural.

The new technology was introduced by a group of researchers and businessmen with the aim of making rice seeds unattractive to rice eating birds to enable farmers protect their farms.

However, he expressed worry about lack of ready market for farmers, inadequate Motorbikes, late arrival of subsidised PFJ and Fertilizers and low staff ratio to farmers.

He called for assistance from the central government to aid the Department to ensure effective monitoring and supervision.

GNA