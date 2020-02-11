news, story, article

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 11, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Kwame Ayitey, Hohoe Zonal Chairman and Volta Regional Vice Chairman of Ghana National Association of Garment Makers (Garment), has called on government to support them to train more young people in dressmaking.

He said the provision of machines and financial support for some needy apprentices would help the Association to train and equip them with employable vocational skills to support the local economy.

Mr Ayitey who was speaking at the fifth graduation ceremony of 25 apprentices from the Hohoe Zone noted that most youth were willing to undergo training, but some had no support or could not even afford the payment of their agreement fees.

The Zonal Chairman who appealed to the government and other stakeholders also said the Hohoe Zone of the Association had over 120 apprentices currently undergoing apprenticeship in the Municipality.

He called on parents and families to support their children who were willing to undergo apprenticeship, adding that "these apprentices have numerous challenges as a result of neglect of some parents and their responsibilities."

Mr Ayitey noted that apprenticeship or trade learning was no more for the academically poor, but for persons with talents for greatness.

He said the trend had changed because more graduates from tertiary institutions were now undergoing apprenticeship in the sewing profession.

Mr Ayitey said policies on vocational skills through the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) and Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) concepts were also creating opportunities for players in the sector and attracting many people with creative mind.

Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency who presented "New Butterfly" sewing machines to the 25 apprentices who graduated charged them to be dedicated to their work.

He said government had introduced several programmes under the NVTI and COTVET to benefit young people and called on masters and mistresses in the sewing profession to make effective use of the policies to train more youth.

The Ghana National Association of Garment Makers (Garment) was formed in September 2011 with the aim of providing vocational skill training, improving professional skills through seminars and workshops and also provide employable skills to the youth of Ghana.

