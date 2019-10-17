news, story, article

Akwatia (E/R), Oct. 17, GNA - The Akwatia Development Association (AkDA) and the people of Akwatia have expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the bold step it took in abrogating the agreement with the Great Consolidated Diamond Ghana Limited (GCDGL) at Akwatia.

Speaking at a press conference at Akwatia, the President of AKDA, Dr Joseph Amuzu said the Association had observed with dismay the series of public relations and disinformation being use to discredit the government’s action.

He said it was appalling how the Jospong Group of Companies through some bogus former retrenched workers of GCDGL maligned the leadership of the association to the extent of issuing threats to specific executive members.

The Jospong Group of Companies took over the Akwatia mine years ago in 2011.

“We need employment for the youth of the area, we expect the company to work again,” the Association declared.

Dr Amuzu said the takeover by government had not created any chaos in Akwatia and had not deprived the communities of any livelihood as was being claimed by some media houses.

He said the GCDGL never created any livelihood nor provided any viable facilities in Akwatia over nine years that it took over the mines.

In a related development, after the company’s quarters, bungalows and premises were plunged into darkness for non-payment of electricity bills for three years, the interim management committee had managed to restore the electricity supply to the people restored.

