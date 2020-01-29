news, story, article

By Samuel Ackon, GNA



Assin Manso (C/R), Jan. 29, GNA - Mr Augustine Jirapa, Managing Director of Assinman Rural Bank has described the bank as a reliable bank, which was serving the people of Assinman and its branches across the length and breadth of the Central Region.

He made the remark in an interview with the GNA at Assin Manso on Tuesday.

The Bank, he noted, was in good standing and had met the requirement of the Bank of Ghana and was still progressing.

He refuted rumors that, in recent times, there had been panic redrawals of cash by its customers, saying the allegations were untrue and the rumour mongers sought to create tension and mar the hard earned reputation of the bank.

Mr Jirapa said the new branch at Kortokraba in Cape Coast, which was about to commence business, had been met with excitement and relief by the business community.

He assured customers that their monies were in safe hands and urged them to buy more shares for the continuous operation of the Bank to their own benefit.

