news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – Asky Airlines marked the 10th anniversary of its operations on Wednesday January 15, the day it made its inaugural flight from Lome, Togo to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in 2010.



A statement issued by Management of the Airline and copied to the GNA said “it was exactly ten years, this day, since the airline had been serving the African communities, enabling them to meet their daily transportation objectives within West, Central and South Africa.

It said for the past ten years, ASKY has constantly contributed tremendously to the growth and expansion of air transport in Africa and at the same time promoted regional integration, enabled economic growth and tourism.

The statement said the airlines has over 474 employees, nine aircraft serving 24 markets with a unique and dense regional network and have transported well over five million passengers.

The statement said, the airline still remains to be able to connect every African city with daily service to enable travelers move from one destination to another with the minimum possible time and best service required.

It said throughout these years ASKY has considered safety and security to be its number one priority and have successfully achieved the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit – IOSA certification three times consecutively.

It said ASKY, throughout these years have won several awards, achieved formidable partnerships with other airlines, stakeholders, and service providers.

The statement said the airline have been able to establish a Frequent Flyer Programme dubbed "ASKY CLUB" that is open and beneficiary to all once you adhere to and start to build up miles based on your travels.

It said through its sponsorships and donations programme, ASKY continuous to play a big role in the enhancement of community and environmental development, paying particular attention to corporate social responsibility, reinforcing integration, facilitating businesses, culture and social exchanges in the continent.

"We, however recognize that there is still much to be done especially in areas of connectivity and fleet expansion, which we continue to count on your collective patronage and the utmost display of patience as we work through to breakdown some of the barriers in order to continue to provide you with the excellent service your require," it added.

GNA