By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug 12, GNA – ASHFOAM Ghana, a foam manufacturing and distribution company has inaugurated an ultra-modern showroom in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to boost its customer services delivery and promote its brand.

The new showroom, which adds to the numerous showrooms dotted across the country, would enable the foam manufacturing company to showcase many of its quality and varieties of products for customers to make choices and purchase at affordable prices.

As part of the commissioning processes, the company undertook a massive clean-up exercise along the principal streets and drainages, lorry parks as well as market places among others in Bolgatanga.

In addition, the Company is offering 10 per cent discount to customers on any product purchased from the newly commissioned showroom in Bolgatanga within the month of August.

Mr Ernest Okoampah, the Upper East Regional Manager, ASHFOAM Ghana, who spoke to the media after the sanitation exercise, said his outfit was the first foam company to establish a showroom in the Region and added that currently, there were goods worth over GH¢600,000.00.

The Regional Manager underscored the need for the company to device innovative measures to best attract, retain and serve the interest of its numerous customers with high quality products in the Region and beyond.

He said all kinds of foam products including different types of beds, pillows, furniture, mattresses and accessories among others could be found in the new showroom.

Mr Okoampah indicated that the company was the producer of the raw materials used in making the products and added that the fabric, design and construction technology the company employed in the manufacturing process made its products very durable.

He said the new showroom and other innovations being undertaken to improve the customer service performance was informed by research conducted by the development department of the company and urged members of the public to visit the showroom and experience the best of services.

As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, management of ASHFOAM would soon engage major stakeholders such as the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) and traditional authorities in the Region to identify areas that needed assistance to enable the company extend a helping hand, he said.

